AJ Styles Reacts To Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Headlining WWE WrestleMania

In an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast, AJ Styles gave his thoughts on Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar being the main event of Wrestlemania 33. Here is what Styles said:

Goldberg and what Brock and him have done together, has made sure people are gonna come and watch WrestleMania. They want to see this match. And if they come to see them, they also have to come to see me. And now I will have an opportunity to impress them, while they’re there. And I will make AJ fans, or Shane fans out of them.

Click here for the full interview.