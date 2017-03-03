AJ Styles Reacts To SmackDown Match, Natalya On The SmackDown Women’s Division, Mick Foley “Picks”
Published On 03/03/2017 | News
– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with RAW General Manager Mick Foley hyping the finale of Holy Foley:
– Natalya recently spoke with The Pantagraph to promote the upcoming WWE live event in Bloomington, IL. She commented on how tough the SmackDown women’s division is:
“We have our human sides. But in the ring, there are no jokes. I wouldn’t want to meet any of us in a dark alley.”
– As noted, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 has been announced for Tuesday’s SmackDown. AJ tweeted the following on the match:
I guess I'll just win my spot. Again. #Phenomenal #SDLive https://t.co/8dhsZjrwM1
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 3, 2017