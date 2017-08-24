AJ Styles Reflects On Joining WWE, Talks About The Company Now Being His Home

AJ Styles spoke with Scott Fishman of Channel Guide Magazine during SummerSlam week. During the interview, he talked about making it to WWE and his transition. Here is what he had to say:

“I’ve become more comfortable,” Styles said, shortly after a Make-A-Wish Foundation event in New York City. “This is my home. As before, I was the new guy. Although I’ve been in the business for a long time, when you come to somebody else’s house, it’s a different story. Now to be part of this family, it means everything to me.

“I think maturity has a lot to do with that. As you get older, you mature. Even though guys and girls are adults when they finally get here, they are still a maturity that has to go on and an understanding of how this business works. That way you can be a better part of the team to put your best foot forward and make the team better and not just focus on yourself. If the team plays well, then everyone does well. That’s what I want because this place is like a family, and I want everybody to do well.”