AJ Styles Reportedly Got Robbed During A WWE Live Event
Published On 01/19/2017 | News
According to WMCActionNews5.com, AJ Styles reported the theft of a black bag to Arkansas State University police after he worked a live event at the Convocation Center this past Monday night. Apparently the bag was stolen while he was working a match and the robbery is currently under investigation.
Here is what was reportedly in the bag:
$1,000.00 American currency
$7,000.00 Japanese yen
iPhone
Beats headphones
Small screen TV
XBOX 360
Six XBOX 360 games