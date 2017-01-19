AJ Styles Reportedly Got Robbed During A WWE Live Event

According to WMCActionNews5.com, AJ Styles reported the theft of a black bag to Arkansas State University police after he worked a live event at the Convocation Center this past Monday night. Apparently the bag was stolen while he was working a match and the robbery is currently under investigation.

Here is what was reportedly in the bag:

$1,000.00 American currency

$7,000.00 Japanese yen

iPhone

Beats headphones

Small screen TV

XBOX 360

Six XBOX 360 games