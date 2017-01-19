aj-styles12

AJ Styles Reportedly Got Robbed During A WWE Live Event

According to WMCActionNews5.com, AJ Styles reported the theft of a black bag to Arkansas State University police after he worked a live event at the Convocation Center this past Monday night. Apparently the bag was stolen while he was working a match and the robbery is currently under investigation.

Here is what was reportedly in the bag:

$1,000.00 American currency
$7,000.00 Japanese yen
iPhone
Beats headphones
Small screen TV
XBOX 360
Six XBOX 360 games

