AJ Styles Reportedly Injured and Pulled From This Week’s TV

AJ Styles won’t be on this week’s Smackdown Live, F4WOnline.com is reporting. A fan had written the following to Dave Meltzer:

“Hey guys, just a heads up. Just saw AJ Styles at the airport and he was moving suuuuuuper slowly. With him leaving town, guessing this means no Smackdown and potential injury?”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following about Styles:

“AJ Styles was injured last night while wrestling Randy Orton and was pulled from his scheduled Wrestlemania AXXESS VIP meet and greet due to the injury.”