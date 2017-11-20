AJ Styles Retiring Soon?, WWE WrestleMania Venue Demolished

– In a recent interview with TheBoxHouston.com, AJ Styles talked about finding balance between WWE and his personal life:
“Work hard now, you enjoy it later. In a couple of years, I’ll be able to catch every football game, every baseball game, every basketball game, cheerleading, gymnastics, whatever they’re in.”
– The Georgia Dome, which hosted WrestleMania 27 and several episodes of RAW and WCW Nitro, was demolished today. Here were some reactions:
The first time the Georgia Dome exploded was Hollywood Hogan vs @goldberg. Now they had to implode it. They should have just called me and Bill again brother. HH pic.twitter.com/A9n3hr18Jl
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 20, 2017
For the people who say @JohnCena doesn’t have power, he had a whole stadium imploded to forget about his loss to me at @Wrestlemania. People don’t forget, John. 🖐🏻 https://t.co/EvrWzpS59R
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 20, 2017
Had the privilege of competing in front of 71,000 people in The Georgia Dome.
Sad to see it go. Great memories. pic.twitter.com/VJQjiKUQeX
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 20, 2017