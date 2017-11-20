AJ Styles Retiring Soon?, WWE WrestleMania Venue Demolished

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– In a recent interview with TheBoxHouston.com, AJ Styles talked about finding balance between WWE and his personal life:

“Work hard now, you enjoy it later. In a couple of years, I’ll be able to catch every football game, every baseball game, every basketball game, cheerleading, gymnastics, whatever they’re in.”

– The Georgia Dome, which hosted WrestleMania 27 and several episodes of RAW and WCW Nitro, was demolished today. Here were some reactions:

