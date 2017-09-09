AJ Styles Reveals The Biggest Moment Of His Career So Far, Talks Transition From NJPW To WWE

AJ Styles recently did an interview with The Hindustan Times. Here are the highlights:

The biggest moment of his career so far:

“My debut in the Royal Rumble was the biggest moment of my career! I was quite overwhelmed by the support shown by WWE fans and that is something I will never forget.”

Transition from NJPW to WWE:

“I never changed my style with respect to how my wrestle. The only difference was that WWE has a lot more cameras facing you than the independent circuit, but I think that was just a learning curve that you need to go through and it has really helped me.”

If there’s room for improvement:

“Of course I have room for improvement. Look at a talent like Kazuchika Okada; he is one of the best wrestlers in the world and the kid is not even 30. He has won the IWGP championship at such a young age and when you see a talent like that, it inspires you to work harder.”