AJ Styles Reveals The One Thing He Had To Change In WWE

AJ Styles had wrestled all over the world for over 15 years before he came to WWE, but still, by the time he made his debut at the Royal Rumble 2016, there was still one major change he had to make to fit in.

“I never changed my style with respect to how I wrestle,” Styles told the Hindustan Times. “The only difference was that WWE has a lot more cameras facing you than the independent circuit, but I think that was just a learning curve that you need to go through and it has really helped me.”

Styles was also asked if there was still room for improvement, even for a guy who some say is the greatest wrestler in the world.

“Of course I have room for improvement,” Styles said. Look at a talent like Kazuchika Okada; he is one of the best wrestlers in the world and the kid is not even 30. He has won the IWGP championship at such a young age and when you see a talent like that, it inspires you to work harder.”