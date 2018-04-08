AJ Styles Reveals When He Found Out He’d Be Wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura At WrestleMania

WWE Champion AJ Styles was recently on the In This Corner podcast to promote his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc).

Return of Daniel Bryan:

“I’m so very excited. It was a moment I didn’t think was going to happen to be honest with you. I told Daniel Bryan as we talked about this before with him trying to get cleared, trying to find a way. I told him selfishly that I wanted to get in the ring with him. It is super exciting. I am so happy for him. It is easy to see how much he misses being in the ring. To see him back, it is going to be unbelievable.

“I don’t forget where I came from and who I am. When I look back and someone goes crazy for me, it still makes me wonder why. I’m just a guy. I’m not anything special. I’m a husband and a father. That is how I see myself. I don’t feel like I am anything special. Sometimes there are some truths to what I say in that ring. When I get in the mic in my hands I am just like the people there sitting or watching television at home. I am just like them. I am like one of them, except, when I step into the ropes it is game time. I put my best effort into the ring. I wish I can give you an answer as to why people like AJ Styles, but I am not sure even at this point in my career.”

When he found out he would be facing Nakamura at WrestleMania:



“I think it was like a month out that I found out that this was a possibility. It was something that I talked about with guys that have the ability to listen and make things happen. I didn’t know that the opportunity was there, but I just thought that – whether people are into this match or not, the WWE Universe is going to watch. I feel like the world would want to see this match again, so I feel like it is a great opportunity to bring in more subscribers and put on an unbelievable match.”