Catch-Newz asked WWE Champion AJ Styles during an international media conference call today to promote his scheduled match against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 if his recent injury would force him to miss the event. Here is what he had to say:

“I will go to WrestleMania even if I have one less leg,” Styles replied.

Styles was evaluated at this week’s Raw TV event and it’s been reported that WWE is keeping off live events in order for him to have time to recover.