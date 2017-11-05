AJ Styles Talks About His Relationship With Vince McMahon, How He Feels About His Theme Song

In a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh, AJ Styles talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon:

“I think that once you’ve proven yourself to Vince McMahon, you’re not some guy that only cares about himself and only wants to get himself over at the expense of stabbing someone else in the back, this isn’t about me, this is about us. Let’s find a way to make WWE bigger and better and more popular and more exciting – and when he sees that in someone when he sees that passion in someone, I think every day you get a little more trust with him, and I want that with my – he’s my boss. And I can go in there anytime and talk to him if I need to. So there’s a relationship there that I enjoy, that I want to get stronger, and day in and day out I want to prove to him that I care about us rather than me. And I think he appreciates that.”

Styles also talked about his thoughts on his WWE entrance theme:

“I gotta be honest, when I told them kind of what I was looking for, cause as much I’m from the southern part of the United States, I’m not that much of a country music fan. Do I like it? Sure. But not that much. So I was like ‘Alright, just that little bit of country, but I love rap. So we’re gonna have to find a way with a cool beat.’ And they found a way to make it work for me. I don’t know that they had made that song specifically for me because I think it was made in NXT. But I think it fit me like a glove. Now I can’t imagine any other music I’d walk out to. It’s great man, I can’t say enough good things about it. It worked. I don’t know how or why it just did. I’m very happy with it.”