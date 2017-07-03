AJ Styles Talks About Internet Spoilers, Facing Kurt Angle In WWE, John Cena and More

AJ Styles recently participated in a conference call. Here are a few highlights courtesy of Sportskeeda.com:

Do you think we need more shock and surprises in WWE?

“Absolutely. WWE right now is like, there are so many things on the internet that shouldn’t be. That really bothers me. That hurts surprises, that hurts a lot of things. Hopefully, that will be taken care of so that we can give you the surprises that everybody wants. We got to tell a story out here, and you know that the best movies are the ones you didn’t see coming. We’re doing that same thing, and when things are leaked it bothers me. But we definitely try to give you guys surprises, but sometimes it’s hard.”

What do you think of Kurt Angle wanting to face you?

“I would love to get in the ring with Kurt Angle again. Whether or not that will ever happen, who knows. I’m very excited that he’s in the WWE Hall of Fame. I know how much this means to him, and it’s a big deal. Even when we were with a different company, he still talked about WWE so I know this is a big deal to Kurt Angle, and I’m very happy for him. And as far as other performers, I would love to have gotten into the ring with a bunch of them. But you know, that’s not gonna happen. I would certainly have been able to learn from some of them. And there are tonnes of them; too many to name. For me it’s not just the fact of getting in the ring with them, it’s about learning from them.”

How do you feel about John Cena after facing him in WWE?

“Regardless of what anyone else thinks about John Cena, I respect him. They can boo him or say he sucks; the guy is one of the hardest workers in the WWE. He’s been here on top for a long time, and there’s no way he can do that without being one of the toughest, one of the best, and one of the most experienced guys in the business. John Cena has earned my respect, and that’s why we’ve had incredible matches.”