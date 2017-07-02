AJ Styles Talks Chamber Match, Gran Metalik On 205 Live, Fans On 205 Live

– This Fallout video from tonight’s WWE SmackDown features AJ Styles talking to Dasha Fuentes about Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber match. Styles learned on SmackDown that he has to have eyes in the back of his head on Sunday. Styles says he will figure it out because he’s a winner and winners find ways to win. Styles plans on studying past Chamber matches and winning his WWE Title back.

– As seen below, 62% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1900 votes:

How did you enjoy tonight's #205live? — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2017

– WWE announced on tonight’s 205 Live that Gran Metalik will be in action on next Tuesday’s show. Below is a GIF promoting his arrival: