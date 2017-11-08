AJ Styles Talks WWE Title Victory (Video), Natalya On Next Week’s Match, Corey Graves – Piers Morgan

– Above is video of new WWE Champion AJ Styles backstage after his big win over Jinder Mahal on last night’s SmackDown in Manchester, England. AJ says all he can think about is being two-time WWE Champion and how the people cared because he’s one of them. When asked about current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar being the last one to capture the WWE Title on SmackDown more than 10 years ago, AJ says he and Lesnar have a lot of similarities but there’s one difference – he’s the SmackDown champion and Lesnar isn’t. As noted, Styles vs. Lesnar is now official for the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

– British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan took the following shot at Corey Graves after Graves mentioned WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore being disliked like Piers during Monday’s RAW from Manchester, England:

You’re the guy who couldn’t make it as a wrestler so turned to (bad..) commentary, right @WWEGraves? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sGZn2JXQw9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 7, 2017

– As noted, next week’s Survivor Series go-home SmackDown will feature Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya with the winner going on to face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the pay-per-view. Natalya tweeted the following when the announcement was made: