AJ Styles Talks WWE Title Win (Video), Upcoming Flashback Fridays, WWE Honors Employees Who Were Veterans

– Above is behind-the-scenes video of new WWE Champion AJ Styles as he prepared to take the gold from Jinder Mahal at Tuesday’s SmackDown in Manchester, England. There’s also post-match backstage video of Styles talking about the win. Styles says he is definitely headed in the right direction and he wants more but he’s willing to work hard to get there. Styles says he doesn’t want anything given to him because you can never say you worked hard for it. Styles says he can always say he’s earned everything and that’s all he wants to do – earn it.

– As noted, today’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will have a Veteran’s Day theme. Below are upcoming themes for Flashback Friday:

* November 17th: Setting the Thanksgiving Table

* November 24th: Thanksgiving: Part 2

* December 1st: 27 Years of The Undertaker

* December 8th: WWE’s Shortest Title Reigns

* December 15th: ‘Tis The Season: Part 1

* December 22nd: ‘Tis The Season: Part 2

* December 29th: Celebrating the New Year

– Speaking of Veteran’s Day, WWE employees who have served the country were presented custom WWE United States Title belts at company headquarters in Stamford, CT earlier today. Below are photos from the presentation: