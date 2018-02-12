AJ Styles Thinks Ronda Rousey Could Be The Next Kurt Angle

TMZ recently spoke with WWE Champion AJ Styles. During the interview, they asked him about former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey’s chances in WWE.

Styles stated that what really matters is not Rousey’s MMA background, it’s her Olympic pedigree, something she shares with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. “She’s an athlete. She can adapt. That’s what she does.”

Styles also says he’d like to see her against Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch because they’d be great matches.