AJ Styles Wrestles After 205 Live, Daniel Bryan Teases His Future, New Erick Rowan & Luke Harper Video

– Above is the latest vignette for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper’s return as The Bludgeon Brothers. No word yet on when the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions will make their returns to SmackDown together but we will keep you updated.

– The dark main event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live in Seattle saw AJ Styles defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match. AJ picked up the win with the Phenomenal Forearm.

– As seen on tonight’s SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took shots at SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan for his in-ring career being over. Bryan tweeted the following in response to this fan tweet that mentioned Bryan’s contract ending next September. Bryan’s contract reportedly ends the final week of September 2018. For those who missed the segment, it should be noted that Sami did not mention September 2018.

Some things are best left unsaid… 😎 https://t.co/duBLufk2VT — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 18, 2017