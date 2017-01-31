rich-swann2

Akira Tozawa Debuts On WWE 205 Live (Video), More On Rich Swann’s Injury, Fans On SmackDown

Published On 01/31/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– As seen on tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa made his debut and picked up a win over Aaron Solow. Video from the match is below:

– 66% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes, seen below in this poll:

– We noted before that Rich Swann suffered a foot injury in Monday’s RAW segment with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann was wearing a boot and using a crutch on tonight’s 205 Live but still got physical with Neville. Below are GIFs from their backstage segment:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author