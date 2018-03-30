Alberto El Patron Added To WrestleCon Signing

Impact Wrestling sent out the following:

Alberto El Patron added to WrestleCon! What a headline! The Pride of Mexico will be signing autographs, taking pictures and hanging out with our great fans in New Orleans.



It will be a busy Friday for Alberto El Patron as he will be at WrestleCon, then the Redemption Press Conference and competing in the Main Event of IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground! If we have learned anything about Alberto El Patron, its that he is very outspoken. We can’t wait to hear what Patron has to say LIVE on Twitch during the WrestleCon signing. What about when Patron is face to face with his Redemption opponent, The World Champion Austin Aries for the Press Conference?



After all that Patron will team with Pentagon Jr. from Lucha Underground to face Austin Aries and Fenix in the Main Event of IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground. What a day! What a night! You can experience it all with us LIVE on Twitch.

