Alberto El Patron Apologizes To Triple H

In a recent interview with Super Luchas, Alberto El Patron noted that he buried the hatchet with Triple H:

“Now everything is normal with them, I apologized and shook hands, even with Mr. Levesque [Triple H], with whom I do not agree on many things, especially how things ended and how they were done [when he was fired in 2014], but I should never have crossed the line and disrespect him. A man can only be called a man by admitting his mistakes. I lived a very difficult stage in my life: 1 year and 2 months in which I had to win the most difficult battle of my life that was against myself.”

“Returning to WWE before retiring is not a question of whether they want to or I want to return,” Alberto said. “Neither I hope nor want to return nor do they expect me to return or want me to return. But the two of us have had approaches, especially to make the peace, which opens the door to the fact that before I hang up my boots I can have some last matches in WWE. I clarify it: neither they beg me, nor I beg them. It’s just that the door is open for a future.”