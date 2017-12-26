Alberto El Patron Comments On Why Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Return To WWE In 2015

Alberto El Patron recently appeared on Keeping It 100 with Konnan. Here are the highlights:

On why Vince McMahon wanted him to return to WWE in 2015:

“To be honest it’s because, and this came from Triple H himself and Johnny Ace; apparently Vince [McMahon] was mad after a TV taping because he didn’t feel that the heels were being real heels. You know nowadays heels want to be cheered and be cooled, but in those days when a heel was a badass and ass-kicker, those days are gone,” he said. “Nowadays, everyone wants to be cheered and wants thousands of followers on social media. They are afraid of heat that the business can give them, so McMahon wasn’t happy, and believe it or not Triple H agreed to it, so he said, let’s do it. He mentioned how i was doing great things on the independent circuit and Lucha Underground and how I was in phenomenal shape. After a while of negotiations, I ended up going back”

On his return and pairing with Zeb Colter:

“They called me a night before Hell in a Cell; they called me for weeks on it, I said that they needed to pay me, and that I was doing fantastic on the independent circuit. For someone like me, who has a name in Mexico, and for the name that the WWE gave me, no matter what, WWE made me. They gave me a name and gave me an opportunity,” he said. “The haters were say that I talk crap about WWE; yeah, I talk crap about the things I don’t like, but I also put the mover on things that are real. The reality is that they made me and they made me go from a national icon to an international icon, and because of that I did fantastic when I was not in the company. Long story short, they asked me if I can come back to the company the next night, I said I could, and I ended up signing a contract at 2-3 in the morning; sending everything via fax, and the next day I was there for my big comeback. They tried something with that ‘Mex-America’ gimmick that just didn’t work,” he said. “They didn’t know what I was trying to do. Not even Dutch, not even me, and of course the audience knew what was going on.”