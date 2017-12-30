Alberto El Patron Explains What Triple H Said To Him When He Was Fired From WWE

Alberto El Patron was recently a guest on the Keeping It 100 with Konnan podcast. During the interview, he spoke more about his WWE firing back in 2014. Patron was fired for “unprofessional conduct” after an altercation with a WWE employee who allegedly made a racist joke about him.

“WWE actually said that everything was going to be fine. They said that they know and understand that he crossed the line, but they did tell me that I know that I needed to control my temper. My response was that it is just not easy to do that. It is easier said than done, especially when you have a guy who isn’t bringing any money in by taking any bumps, or sweating and bleeding for this company, he’s just a Social Media guy and comes to disrespect me and my family; disrespect my culture at the place where I was born. I’m not saying that I am the toughest guy or anything like that, but everyone knows that I can go, and dit was a known fact within the company that I am a respectful person and that I respect everyone. I just don’t know why this guy thought he can make such a stupid comment where he said that this is why we have Mexicans to clean the plates, and I thought, what? Everyone knows that when I talked to the important people in the company they told me that everything was going to be fine, just go and shake hands”



He also revealed his conversation with Triple H, who gave him the news that he was being fired from WWE:



“Several days later Triple H called me and said that they had to let me go. I was shocked. He made fun of me and disrespected me yet I’m the one being fired? He responded by saying that he understood, but that they will call me later, just lay low for a while. I said that if you let me go right now I am going to go work somewhere else, and he stated that if I did that then I may lose the possibility to come back to WWE, and then I said that if that was the case then so be it. I ended up putting the phone down. It was a rough day where I was even crying.”