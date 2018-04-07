Alberto El Patron Fired By Impact Wrestling

We noted earlier on the site that Alberto El Patron failed to appear at Friday’s Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event at WrestleCon. At the show, he was originally scheduled to team with Penta El 0M against Austin Aries and Rey Fénix.

El Patron not appearing at the event led to the show instead being headlined by Penta, Fénix, and Aries in a triple threat match. His excuse was that he had got sick through the course of the day despite word among talent that he actually no-showed.

PWinsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling has released El Patron effective immediately. The release is due to him not appearing at last night’s show. No word yet on who Aries will defend the Impact Title against at their Redemption PPV later this month.