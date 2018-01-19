Alberto El Patron Interested In Returning To The WWE

Alberto El Patron aka Alberto Del Rio recently spoke with Medio Tiempo and during the interview, he commented on a possible return to the WWE. Here is what he had to say (courtesy of SportsKeeda.com for the quotes):

“I apologized to Triple H for the issues we were in when I was with the relationship with my ex-partner. She and her entire family made me believe that those who affected our relationship were them, specifically him.

Of course, I would go back (to WWE), I would not go back fulltime, but I would make a special appearance before I put on my wrestling boots and it will surely happen, surely before I retire I will do something special with them. I see a very difficult 2018, but in 2019 before leaving I’m definitely going to do something with them, we shook hands and everything is fine right now. Time heals wounds.”