Alberto El Patron On Missing Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Event

We noted earlier on the site that Alberto El Patron failed to appear at last Friday’s Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event at WrestleCon. At the show, he was originally scheduled to team with Penta El 0M against Austin Aries and Rey Fénix.

El Patron not appearing at the event led to the show instead being headlined by Penta, Fénix, and Aries in a triple threat match. His excuse was that he had got sick through the course of the day despite word among talent that he actually no-showed.

Impact Wrestling then released El Patron effective immediately. The release is due to him not appearing at the show.

El Patron was interviewed by Sporting News. During the interview, he addressed not appearing at the show and being released by the promotion.

“I had a family situation that I needed to attend (to). As you know, my family, my kids are my priority. The situation was involving them and that’s why I decided to take care of business and take care of my family situation. And that’s all that happened. And that comes to what I was just saying to you. I know people wanted to know absolutely everything. This only concerns my family: my parents, my sister, myself and my kids. And that’s the way it’s going to stay.”

“I’m fine. Of course, it’s difficult because it’s never good to go that way. Our relationship wasn’t pretty good or completely good. And this was just something that ended up breaking it. I’m fine, I guess. I’m going to do what I was planning on doing, as everybody knows I planning on leaving the pro wrestling business in the next year. I have said it several times over and over. And it’s because of some of these things where everybody thinks they can get their nose into your business. Is it right to know absolutely everything about you? It’s not.

“I’m just going to continue to do that and doing my stuff here, in Mexico like exactly how I was doing it and sometime next year and say goodbye to the pro wrestling business.”