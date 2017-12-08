Alberto El Patron Reacts To Jack Swagger’s Move To MMA

Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron recently took part in a media call to answer a number of professional wrestling topics. Here are the highlights:



Jack Swagger’s transition to MMA: “I think it’s a fantastic idea. Jack Swagger is a tough guy, he’s a legit wrestler, he’s a big, strong guy and I think he has all the tools to go into a fight and win and do something good with Bellator and in the sport of MMA,” El Patron said. “It’s gonna be tough, the transition is gonna be difficult because he’s been doing pro-wrestling for so long. He’s gonna have to focus on going back to the amateur wrestling gym and training all the other techniques that he doesn’t know like jiu-jitsu, striking and all that stuff. But I think he’s gonna do well.”



If he’d like to fight in MMA again: “Yes, of course. I was actually talking about this with my family last night when were were at an event to promote Combate Americas here in San Antonio this Friday,” he said. “The first time I was out of WWE, I had the company Bellator reaching out to me to offer me something. The offer didn’t make sense for me and I didn’t really want to do it, but then I met my great friend and boss Campbell McLaren and he came to me with a huge offer, a fantastic offer.



“And everybody knows that I even went back to the gym to get in fighting shape and everything, but I felt like it wasn’t there anymore. My fighting spirit to fight inside the cage wasn’t there anymore… He ended up hiring me to do something else for the company. But in the past three months, some people know, I’ve been training really hard, I’m getting back in amazing shape, I’m in a really good place in my life.”



Only fighting for his Combate Americas promotion if he fights again: “So yes, I’ve been thinking about maybe doing one more fight. I’m not 100 percent sure, I might change my mind tomorrow or next week,” he said. “But right now, last night I was talking to my agent, lawyer, best friend and I was telling him maybe I will do one more fight. But if that happens, it will definitely be with my company Combate Americas. I would love to help my company get that first pay-per-view.”



