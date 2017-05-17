Alberto El Patron Says WWE Is Ripping Off Talent, Talks His Relationship With Rey Mysterio, Signing With Impact Wrestling

Alberto El Patron recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about various topics. Here are the highlights.

SI.com: What was your deciding factor in signing with Impact?

“I am excited to be with Impact Wrestling because I get to work with talents like EC3 again. I had the opportunity to be with him in FCW when we were in developmental in that other company. We worked together once when they were trying to make him a part of the main roster in WWE, then he went to Impact Wrestling and made a name for himself. He’s a good guy with a lot of talent, and he’s fantastic on the microphone. The entire office went crazy for our promos, and then it was easy in the ring. I’m happy to see the young talent is taking the torch to continue doing good stuff in the business. I will stay in Impact as long as the fans want me there. They were so happy to have me there and treated me with a lot of respect. The office, talent, and staff are treated with respect by everyone, regardless of your position in the business.”

SI.com: Professional wrestling companies are always searching for a new wave of superstars to carry the business into the next generation. You had a very entertaining program in WWE with Kalisto. Despite his talent, he has not found genuine chemistry with a partner in WWE quite like he had when working with you. What made working with Kalisto so appealing to you, and how critical is it as a veteran to look out for the younger talent?

“Kalisto is very talented, and I just wanted to pass the torch. That’s what Eddie Guerrero did for Rey Mysterio, and Rey did that for me. I’m here because Rey helped me since day number one. I’ll always be grateful to Rey, not only because of what he did for me in the ring but it’s also what he did-and keeps doing-outside the ring. We’re great friends. Now that we’re out of that company, we even help each other to get more bookings. So when I have the opportunity to repay what other wrestlers did for me, I always will.”

SI.com: You have wrestled across the world. Is it healthy for the professional wrestling business to have one company in WWE so much stronger than the others?

“It’s horrible for the business, but you cannot blame that company. That company is doing what a company is supposed to do—monopolize, get the best talent from everywhere, and try to destroy the competition. They’re smart, you cannot blame them. The problem is with the talent. Just going there to be there with the promise of being on TV, but not even charging good money for your work, is not good business. We as wrestlers need to remember that this is a business. We started because we love the business and we stay in it because we have a lot of passion for it, but you have to be rewarded for your work. I was there and saw some of the main guys, new top heels and new top babyfaces, get paid nothing for their matches. The new talent joining NXT is taking pay cuts to work there, sometimes even 80 percent less. You need to be rewarded for your work in a business.”