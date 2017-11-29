Alberto El Patron Teases Retiring From Pro Wrestling

Alberto El Patron, better known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE, indicated on Wednesday’s Impact Wrestling Wrestling media call that he is thinking about leaving the professional wrestling industry soon.
Del Rio mentioned that he loves “real wrestling fans” but said “keyboard warriors and the dark side of the business,” have made him consider venturing out to different things. He added that he thinks he will be working all throughout 2018 and hinted at a possible retirement tour for 2019.
