Alberto El Patron vs Moose Booked For Future Stars Of Wrestling Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Future Stars of Wrestling will hold its biggest show in their history on January 27th, 7pm at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. Here is the lineup:

– Singles Match: Jeff Cobb vs Sami Callihan:

– Singles Match: Alberto El Patron vs Moose (filmed for Impact TV)

– Singles Match: Kenny King vs Graves

– Steel Cage Main Event: Young Boy Jody vs Kevin Kross vs Hammerstone

