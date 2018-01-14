Alberto El Patron vs Moose Booked For Future Stars Of Wrestling Event

Future Stars of Wrestling will hold its biggest show in their history on January 27th, 7pm at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. Here is the lineup:
– Singles Match: Jeff Cobb vs Sami Callihan:
– Singles Match: Alberto El Patron vs Moose (filmed for Impact TV)
– Singles Match: Kenny King vs Graves
– Steel Cage Main Event: Young Boy Jody vs Kevin Kross vs Hammerstone
