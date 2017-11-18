Alberto El Patron’s Restaurant Closes Down, Eric Bischoff Shoots Down Rumor, Mercedes Martinez

– It looks like Alberto El Patron‘s relationship with Paige isn’t the only thing that recently ended as the wrestling star has also seemingly shut down his restaurant in Texas.

According to My San Antonio, barricades have been set up outside La Cantinita on Blanco Road and signs are posted advertising that the space is for lease.

In addition, the website for the restaurant has been deactivated and social media pages haven’t been updated in a month. Plus, Yelp lists the business as closed.

My San Antonio notes that it’s unclear if the restaurant is permanently closed or just relocating. They also reached out to reps for the wrestler but haven’t heard back.

– Last Saturday, Eric Bischoff teased some big news on Twitter, writing, “Game just changed. Stay tuned.”

Game just changed. Stay tuned. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) November 11, 2017

There were some reports that Bischoff became co-owner of the Cleveland Knights Championship Wrestling promotion, which he denied this week, as seen below.

Bischoff will be appearing at the promotion’s “New World Rising” event on February 9, 2018, in Parma, Ohio.

– Mae Young Classic competitor Mercedes Martinez celebrated her birthday on Friday as she turned 37 years old.

Martinez appeared on the latest episode of NXT, losing to Ember Moon.