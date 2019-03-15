Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Taking Time Off From WWE For Their Honeymoon

After getting married last year, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega are taking time off from WWE for their honeymoon.
Vega revealed on Thursday that they’re going on one-half of their honeymoon and will be “off the grid for a little.”
Their first stop is Amsterdam, which is the capital city of Black’s home country, The Netherlands.
A bit late but finally going on 1/2 of our honeymoon 😍 Amsterdam here we come! ….aaand being off the grid for a little will be nice ;) *cue angry tweets* pic.twitter.com/DhZIzQXOYR
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) March 14, 2019