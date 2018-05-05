Aleister Black On His Transition To WWE, Mindset That Size Would Hold Him Back

The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast recently interviewed NXT Champion Aleister Black. Here are the highlights.

On his transition to WWE:

“I was in a good spot (in Europe). I also know that WWE knew that. We had to talk for a bit, but it was all positive and all good. There was a lot of respect for my prior career. My market was never really the United States. My market was Japan and Europe and I was very happy with my market being Japan and Europe. What I did in America, I’m very proud of, but it wasn’t my defining fight. The United States was not the hill that I was dying on. I was more than content with what I was doing and where I was going, offers that I had, where my career was heading to. This came, and it was almost like a curveball.”

On his belief that his size would hold him back:

“Never in a million years would I think that WWE was like, ‘You know what, he would actually suit us.’ Had I thought about the idea prior to coming to WWE? Yeah, I had. But I was always like, ‘WWE wouldn’t want to have me. Because that was always my mindset. I was going to focus on what was attainable, because for me, going to WWE was never attainable.”