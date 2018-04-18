Aleister Black On Wanting To Work With Finn Balor, Goal To Make It To WrestleMania

Aleister Black recently appeared on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness (transcript via wrestlinginc.com). Here are the highlights.

Wanting to make it to WrestleMania:

“WrestleMania, that’s that one picture I have in my head, especially now, coming here.” Black elaborated, “like when I had that first match and I had that first taste of what WWE brings to the table, and I saw that grand stage the day after, I was like, ‘right there. That’s it. That’s the one.’ That’s what I’m aiming for. And I know it sounds cliche, but I feel as any professional wrestler, any performer that works in this industry, I think that should be your goal. With all due respect to anyone who thinks different, but, for me, in my opinion, that is where it’s at. Right there.”

Wanting to work with Finn Balor:

“That’s definitely something that [has] been inside my upper chamber as well.” Black said, “that’s definitely something that has been on my mind for sure because I think the contrast yet similarities are fantastic and that guy, his wrestling ability is on a different level. He is truly unique.”