Alexa Bliss Back Training In The Gym, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Alexa Bliss noted on her official Twitter account that she was back in the gym as she prepares to face RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax at the Backlash PPV this Sunday. She sent out the following:

– WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the Top 10 moments this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre on the USA Network. You can watch it here:

