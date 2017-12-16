Alexa Bliss Closing In On Breaking Major WWE Record

Alexa Bliss is closing in on the record for most days as the Raw Women’s Champion. The currently record is held by Charlotte Flair, who held the belt for 113 days. Bliss is currently in her second reign, which has lasted 110 days. Her first reign was 112 days. So if she loses the belt on Raw, she’ll miss out on breaking the record by a day for the second time.



If Bliss hangs onto the title for the next three and a half weeks, she’ll have the longest combined reigns of any woman since the title was created last year at Wrestlemania 32.