Alexa Bliss Comments On Having Anxiety Over Heel Turn

Published On 05/13/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

While appearing on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Alexa Bliss was asked about how she feels playing a heel role in WWE:

“It’s a lot of fun. When I first was told that I was turning heel I had such mad anxiety because the character that I portrayed before that was very bubbly, very princess, completely not relatable whatsoever and when I was told I was turning heel I had mad anxiety over it because I was like ‘oh my gosh, I don’t know how to be mean. I don’t know how to literally just make someone just, like, hate me and I would have anxiety over it. We would do heat drills and stuff in the Performance Center and there was times where I just stopped and started crying. I was like ‘oh my gosh, I don’t know what I’m doing.’”

