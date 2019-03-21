Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Current Non-Wrestling Role

In an interview with app.com, Alexa Bliss commented on her current non-wrestling role with WWE and her in-ring future:

“It’s a little bit of a change, but it’s pretty much the same kind of thing. We tell stories in the ring, out of the ring, and I’m able to do both now, which is nice. And it’s just more opportunity to be able to hone my craft and get better at what I do. A lot of times, in the stories that we tell a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to speak their character, they just have to portray it in the ring.”

“So being able to advance the storylines with talk show (segments) for other characters, plus add another dimension to my character, is a great opportunity.”

“I’ve been doing live events,” she said. “It just depends on how I’m being used on ‘Raw’ that day. One day I’ll have a match and one day I’ll have a ‘Moment of Bliss,’ it just depends on what helps what story get across.”