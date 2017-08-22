Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Past Eating Disorder, Jason Jordan Shows Off Battle Bruise (Photo)

– Alexa Bliss recently spoke with USA Today’s “For The Win” section before Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. During the interview, Bliss spoke about her eating disorder while cheerleading at the University of Akron in 2009. Here is what she had to say:

“(The eating disorder) is one of those things that I never talked about because I didn’t want people shaming me or people feeling sorry for me. I didn’t want either of those,” Bliss said. “I feel like when I was going through that, I didn’t have anybody to look up to and be able to see they went through it and they are OK. A lot of people that I know who are dealing with eating disorders are still dealing with them today because you never get over them. It’s always a bit in the back of my mind.

“You have to know your life means more than that,” she continued. “You can accomplish anything no matter what demons are put in front of you. You can push through anything.”

-Jason Jordan lost to Finn Balor in a singles match on Monday’s episode of Raw. As a result of that match, his face got bruised, which he showed off in this post that he shared on Instagram:

“Finn Balor and I went to battle and he came out the victor. I have a lot of respect for that man. I took some of his best attacks and pushed him to the limit! I know I belong at the TOP and that’s where I’ll be! It’s in my blood! #wwe #raw.”