Alexa Bliss Comments On Nia Jax Being Gone From WWE

In an interview with NYPost.com, Alexa Bliss addressed the reports of Nia Jax being absent from WWE TV and feels that Jax will be back:

“We have talked about it a lot. Whatever she is going through, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a leave of absence. She’s taking some time off because our schedule is very grueling. It’s very, very demanding. There are times where you are run down and your body can’t do it anymore and you get sick or you get injured from it and you get tired.

So, I feel like everyone needs a reset every once in a while. In NXT I took a few resets and it was never like public knowledge, but we all need them. We all take them once in a while. I am happy when she comes back. I feel like everyone needs that refresher week or refresher moment.”