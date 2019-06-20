Alexa Bliss Comments On Saudi Arabia And Coffee Gimmick

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Alexa Bliss commented on traveling to Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago:

“I didn’t really know what to expect in Saudi Arabia,” Bliss said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be like Abu Dhabi. It’s very interesting to see how everything is over there. We had fun. When Nattie and I got to interact with kids in the hospital, they knew who we were. They know the product. The show itself was awesome. It was actually a really good experience.”

Alexa also commented on her coffee gimmick getting started:

“I knew I was going to be ringside for a particular match and look disinterested, so I just brought my coffee with me. It became a thing after that because I just stood ringside drinking my coffee. Nobody really has stood ringside drinking coffee, so I thought when I go backstage Vince [McMahon] would either like it or fire me. They ended up liking it.”