Alexa Bliss Comments On Wrestling On Christmas Day

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with Sporting News to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Her relationship with Nia Jax:

“It’s great! When we were in NXT, we were best friends immediately, like within a day. When we were separated, it was a little tough because we couldn’t keep in touch as much but then as soon as we were back on the same brand, we instantly clicked again. We travel together. We hang out together even when we’re not on the road. You would think we’d get sick of each other but we don’t. We’re like sisters. We bicker like sisters. We have fun like sisters. We’re consistently just trying to make each other laugh. When you’re in a business like this, it’s grueling. It’s traveling, it’s constant. There’s drama. When you have your best friend there, it all kind of goes away and it’s so much fun.”



Working RAW on Christmas Day:

“Honestly, I didn’t really have an opinion on it. [Laughs] It’s what we do. This is our job and no matter what day it falls on we have to do our job. I know some people were not too happy about it — the people that have families and stuff like that — but it’s work. It’s what we have to do. We signed up for it. I don’t really have an opinion on it. I just figured I’d make the best of it.”

