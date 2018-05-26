Alexa Bliss Gives Encouraging Words With A Young Fan Battling An Eating Disorder

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has been very vocal about her past struggling with an eating disorder while she was growing up and is doing her best to be a role model.

Here is an emotional video of Alexa and a fan who has overcome an eating disorder:

This was the coolest moment of the WWE Q&A @MegaConOrlando when @AlexaBliss_WWE gave some amazing words of encouragement to a girl that has overcome an eating disorder…..some super heroes don’t wear capes #megacon pic.twitter.com/65DgpmcSnt — Cody Starbuck (@Cody_Starbuck) May 25, 2018