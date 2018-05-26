Alexa Bliss Gives Encouraging Words With A Young Fan Battling An Eating Disorder

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has been very vocal about her past struggling with an eating disorder while she was growing up and is doing her best to be a role model.

Here is an emotional video of Alexa and a fan who has overcome an eating disorder:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR