Alexa Bliss On How She Did Not Get Much Experience In NXT, Her Goals As RAW Women’s Champion, Being A Heel

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The Weekender to promote the June 5th RAW TV event in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Here are the highlights:

On Who Inspires Her Colorful In-Ring Gear:

“Rey Mysterio used to have different outfits as well and I used to watch Rey growing up and I thought he was awesome because he had lucha style, which I liked because I was a gymnast. The fact he used to dress up as all kinds of different characters is where I got the idea to do that myself.”

On How She Did Not Get Much Experience In NXT:

“I didn’t get a lot of time in NXT to really develop in the ring or anything like that. I never had a ‘Takeover’ match; I never had a title. I always said I could not wait to get into a program with Bayley because she gave me some of the best matches I ever had in NXT.”

On Her Goals As RAW Women’s Champion:

“I 100 percent plan to walk into ‘Raw’ as Women’s Champion. I plan on being the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion, that’s my personal goal.”

On Being A Heel:

“It’s so much easier to get people to hate you than to like you and I kind of like to play with that a little bit. Not caring what the fans think and just kind of wanting them to hate me, even though I do kind of care what they think, it’s just so fun to portray this mean person, just to see how people react to it. It’s a lot of fun.”