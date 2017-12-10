Alexa Bliss On How She Got The Idea To Act Bratty In WWE

In an interview with ESPN.com, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss talked about she got the idea to behave like a brat in WWE.

Bliss, who often throws tantrums when things don’t go her way, says she got the idea from an experience at an airport.

“So I was at the airport and this little kid would not go through security and just threw a fit in the middle of the floor and did the whole thing with shaking his legs and arms. His parents were just standing there looking like, ‘We don’t know what to do!’”

“They were annoyed, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s a really bratty thing to do and I’m going to do it.’”

While Bliss may behave badly in WWE, the character is nothing like herself.

“When it comes to the Alexa Bliss character, everyone says the character has to be an extension of yourself turned up. But I feel like I am the complete opposite of Alexa Bliss,” she said.

“When I came up with the Alexa Bliss character, I wanted to be the girl that everyone knew. There was always that girl in high school who was mean to everybody. She was mean and rude but everyone still voted for her to be homecoming queen. That girl. And I wanted to portray that girl. Because I knew that girl in high school. I knew girls like that.”

But because the character she portrays is so unlike her, Bliss looks for inspiration wherever she can.

“I got a lot of motivation from my character of people-watching,” she said. “And if they do something that annoys me, I steal it and do it because I know it annoys other people. If it annoys me, it’s going to annoy you.”

When Bliss debuted in NXT in 2013, she acted sweet. She was the cheerleader who blew glitter out of her hands during her ring entrance. However, in 2015, she turned heel as the valet for NXT champions Blake and Murphy.

“When I first joined with Murphy, I had to make a character change,” Bliss said. “I wasn’t confident in myself about that at all, but I remember my mom telling me that once something clicks with me … I had to … come in and kick the door down and let everyone know who I am.”