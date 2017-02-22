alexa-bliss

Alexa Bliss On “My Daughter Is A WWE Star” (Video), Indies Note On Sean Waltman, Heavy Machinery

– As heard below, WWE Music has released the “Heavy” theme song for WWE NXT Superstars “Heavy Machinery” Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic:

– Sean “X-Pac” will no longer be accepting bookings for indie matches as of this coming April, according to PWInsider. The former DX member can booked via SHOWBIS@aol.com until then.

– Tomorrow’s episode of “My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar” will feature SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and her parents:

