Alexa Bliss On Not Being Part Of Frst-Ever Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, Bayley and More

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke to The Baltimore Sun to talk about various topics. Here are some highlights:

On her upcoming Kendo on a Pole Match against Bayley:

“No, I have never. I am quite nervous about it actually. I have hit Bayley with that thing so many times and I have a feeling that she really wants to get me back for that. I’m actually kind of nervous about trying to reach the thing. It’s a race to see who can get to it first. I don’t know if you know this, but I’m 5 feet tall. I don’t know if I can reach all the way up there to grab that stick. Do I let Bayley grab it first and then take it away from her? I don’t know. That’s what my main concern is, what if I climb up there and then just can’t reach it? I’m hoping that doesn’t happen, but if it does, I’ll have to do whatever it takes to get it down.”

On not being part of first-ever Women’s MITB ladder match:

“You know, at first when I saw Shane come out and make that match, I did wish that I could be part of it. But, I have a lot of things to focus on right now on Raw. I’m excited for the women of SmackDown to make history and have the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, because that’s a huge moment in the women’s revolution. I think it’s amazing for them and do I wish that I was in that match? Absolutely. But do I have any regrets? No, because I have my own things to focus on, like retaining my Raw women’s championship, and hitting people with kendo sticks and trying to avoid being hit with kendo sticks.”