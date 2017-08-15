Alexa Bliss On Sasha Banks, Post-RAW News From Boston, Emma On Her Opportunities (Video)

– Last night’s WWE RAW saw Emma receive another opportunity in the ring – a losing effort to Mickie James. Above is Fallout video of Emma ranting about the loss and about how she didn’t have time to prepare. Emma says Sasha Banks and Nia Jax get opportunities while she continues to get screwed over. She says maybe someone should actually pay attention to her “#GiveEmmaAChance” campaign.

– There was no dark main event after last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW in Boston went off the air. The RAW locker room continued to keep Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar apart as the two big men eventually went to the back. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe returned to the backstage area first.

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on SummerSlam opponent Sasha Banks after last night’s face-off between the two: