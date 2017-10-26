Alexa Bliss On Sharing Her Message Of Body Positivity On Total Divas, Reveals Advice Nikki Bella Gave Her

Ahead of next Wednesday’s season premiere of Total Divas on E!, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss spoke to E! News. Highlights from the interview are as follows:

Sharing her message of body positivity on Total Divas:

“I’m really big on body positivity, so I’m hoping to get that across with this platform. When I was dealing with my eating disorder, I didn’t really have anyone to look up to that was going through that or had gone through it. I just want to be the person that I wish I had when I was struggling through it because I know body image is an issue with both girls and guys and eating disorders are a big part of that.”

Overcoming an eating disorder and finding success:

“[Eating disorders] can happen to anybody, but it doesn’t need to define you. You can be successful afterward and it doesn’t need to consume your whole life. Of course, every time you talk about something that’s sensitive to you, it is hard, but each time it gets easier and easier.”

Reaching out to Nikki Bella for advice before going on the show:

“She was like just have fun with it and make it real. She told me the most important part is to not let it overwhelm you. Just have fun with it. She’s been one of those people that I really look up to career-wise because she’s just so awesome and so helpful.”