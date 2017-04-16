Alexa Bliss On When Found Out She Was Going To WWE RAW, Leaving SmackDown, Nia Jax

There have been rumors that decisions on many of the roster moves in the Superstar Shake-Up were made at the last minute. At least in former SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss’ case, she told found out she would be moving to Raw the morning of the show.

“I found out pretty much that morning. The night before we got travel, and were going to be able to travel where Raw was. I wasn’t sure if they were bringing people in to kind of throw us off or if we were actually being drafted to Raw,” she said in an interview with FOX Sports.

“It was really cool because I’ve done a lot on SmackDown and now it gives me the opportunity to see what now I can do on Raw.”

Bliss is excited to be working with Nia Jax, who she’s very close to.

She said, “Nia and I, we used to room together on the NXT trips, and we’re super, super close. We’re best friends. It’s awesome that we can be on the same brand together.

“I feel like if we could ever be aligned together on Raw, that would be awesome – because, you know, I can just talk a lot of crap and she can back it up for me. Basically kind of like what our friendship’s like anyway.

“It was a lot of fun, I’m super excited. She’s the best, and I’m so excited to be able to hang out with her more and work with her more in the ring.”

On who she will miss from SmackDown LIVE, Bliss said, “I’m going to miss all the girls, obviously. I used to travel with Carmella a lot. I’m going to miss traveling with her, we had a lot of funny road stories. I’m going to miss the Usos. Everyone’s just so fun and hard-working and funny. The live events were a lot of fun. I was going to say Miz and Maryse, but they actually moved to Raw as well, so I won’t miss them. They’re awesome as well. They’re a couple [of] characters. I love it.”

Bliss also discussed how little she would see friends that were on the opposite brand and her favorite moment while on SmackDown LIVE. You can check out the interview at this link.