Alexa Bliss On Why She Wants A Match Against Trish Stratus

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada on why she wants a match against WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus at some point in her career. Here is what she had to say:



“I would love to be able to go at it with Trish. I never been able to. I just recently met her at RAW 25 and The Royal Rumble, which was awesome to meet her because I watched her so many times.



Her and Rey Mysterio were like my idols in WWE and I loved it. So, it was really cool to actually meet her. I would love to get into the ring with her one day.”

https://twitter.com/ETCanada/status/977251309677170688